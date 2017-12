12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA To Issue Award, Asks Russia And Investors Questions On Quantum

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - In preparation for the issuance of a final award in a treaty dispute over real estate investments in Crimea, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on Dec. 13 announced that it has posed certain questions to the investors and the Russian Federation in relation to responsibility and quantum (Lugzor LLC, et al. v. The Russian Federation, No. 2015-29, PCA).