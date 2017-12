12-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - U.S. Veterans Seek Class Status In Suit Over 1966 Plutonium Dust Cleanup

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. veterans who were present at the 1966 cleanup of plutonium dust in Palomares, Spain, moved Dec. 11 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims for class certification in a lawsuit alleging that they were improperly denied service-connected disability compensation based on exposure to ionizing radiation (Victor B. Skaar v. David J. Shulkin, M.D., No. 17-2574, Vet. Clms.).