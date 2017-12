12-14-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - California Jury Adds $4.6M In Punitive Damages To $17.5M Asbestos-Talc Verdict

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California jury on Dec. 11 added $4.6 million in punitive damages after finding two talc companies liable for $17.5 million in compensatory damages for a man's asbestos-related mesothelioma (Booker v. Vanderbilt Minerals, No. RG15796166, Calif. Super., Alameda Co.).