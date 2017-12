12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Grants Summary Judgment To Airlines In Premises Liability Suit

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on Dec. 12 granted summary judgment to two airlines after finding that an expert report presented by a woman who injured herself while walking on a plane is not sufficient under the Federal Rules of Evidence and that the hazard the woman injured herself on was open and obvious (Valentina Rodriguez v. British Airways PLC, et al., No. 17-CV-03691, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204217).