12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Louisiana Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Hotel Slip And Fall Suit

SHREVEPORT, La. - A panel of the Second Circuit Louisiana Court of Appeal on Dec. 13 affirmed a trial court's decision to grant summary judgment to hotel in a suit where a woman who injured herself in her room's bathroom after being scared at seeing an infestation of ants because the woman could not prove that the hotel knew or should have known about the infestation (Deborah Kennedy v. Red River Entertainment of Shreveport LLC, No. 51,760-CA, La. App., 2nd Cir., 2017 La. App. LEXIS 2317).