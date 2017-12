12-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Appeals Court Says Judge Erred When Dismissing Couple's Defects Suit

AMARILLO, Texas - A trial court judge in Texas erred when dismissing a couple's construction defects and breach of contract suit against a builder for want of prosecution without providing proper notice, a state appeals court panel ruled Dec. 11 (Patrick Pence, et al. v. S&D Builders LLC, et al., No. 07-16-00005-CV, Texas App., 7th Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 11501).