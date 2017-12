12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court Seeks Response To Claim That Asbestos Appeal Came 4 Days Too Late

MINNEAPOLIS - Asbestos plaintiffs appealing a summary judgment ruling must respond to defendants' claim that the time to appeal began with the original judgment, not an amended one, making the appeal four days too late, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Dec. 11 (Marlin P. Filipek, et al. v. The Boeing Co., et al., No. 17-3363, 8th Cir.).