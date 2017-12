12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Proximity To Fracking Sites Linked To Damage To Fetuses, Researchers Find

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A study published in the journal "Science Advances" on Dec. 13 concludes that there is evidence that there are negative effects of in utero exposure to hydraulic fracturing sites when they are located within 1.86 miles of a mother's residence based on the detection of nonmethane hydrocarbons, which cause personal injury - especially to fetuses.