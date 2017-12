12-15-2017 | 19:15 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - On Remand, Federal Circuit Rules Unfair Competition Claim Preempted By BPCIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 14 deemed allegations by a drug maker that a competitor violated California's unfair competition law (UCL), Calif. Bus. & Prof. Code 17200 et seq., preempted by the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (BPCIA), 42 U.S.C. 262, 35 U.S.C. 271(e), 28 U.S.C. 2201(b), 21 U.S.C. 355 et seq. (Amgen Inc. v. Sandoz Inc., No. 15-1499, Fed. Cir.).