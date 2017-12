12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Refuses To Enter Injunction Barring Property Foreclosure By Banks

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding no evidence to support a borrower's allegations regarding the chain of title of her mortgage, a California federal judge on Dec. 14 refused to grant a preliminary injunction enjoining a trust and lenders from foreclosing on her home (Mahsti Kashef v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al., No. 17-cv-06576, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206001).