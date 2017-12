12-15-2017 | 19:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Federal Judge: Fusion Surgery Preauthorization Waived Insurer's Later Denial

LOS ANGELES - A health insurer waived the right to deny coverage for vertebrate fusion surgery as experimental when it preauthorized the procedure, albeit with a different device, a federal judge in California held Dec. 12, entering judgment for the plaintiff on her Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims (Aubrey Cohorst v. Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc., No. 16-7925, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204362).