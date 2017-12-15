12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured Can't Show That Remand Is Necessary In Bad Faith Suit, Judge Rules

PITTSBURGH - An insured has failed to show that remand of his insurance breach of contract and bad faith lawsuit to state court is necessary since he asserts only claims under state law and, thus, a federal district court lacks jurisdiction over the claims because the insured does not seek a declaratory judgment and because he seeks damages in excess of the statutory limits, a federal magistrate judge in Pennsylvania ruled Dec. 12 in denying the insured's motion (Adam Carney v. GEICO, No. 17-1486, W.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 205042).