12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Divided FCC Announces Repeal Of 2015 Net Neutrality Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In what it described as a restoration of internet freedom, the Federal Communications Commission on Dec. 14 announced the repeal its 2015 order that had established rules protecting what has become popularly known as "net neutrality." The newly adopted framework, which was approved by a 3-2 vote, includes "robust transparency requirements" and "effective government oversight of broadband providers' conduct," the FCC said.