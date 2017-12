12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - News Service Asks High Court To Decide If Copyright Suit Requires Registration

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A news content provider argues in a Dec. 13 brief that a copyright infringement suit may be filed for an unregistered work if a copyright application has been filed for the work, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a circuit split on the matter (Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall-Street.com LLC, et al., No. 17-571, U.S. Sup.).