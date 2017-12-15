12-15-2017 | 19:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Panel Reverses Dismissal Of City's UCL Claims Against Contractors

LOS ANGELES - After finding that the city of Los Angeles' claims that a company and its owner conspired with subcontractors to pay employees wages less than the prevailing rate while working on a construction project were sufficient to support a claim for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), a state appellate panel on Dec. 12 reversed the trial court's ruling sustaining demurrers as to the city's claims against them (The People v. Mackone Development, et al., No. B268991, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 7, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 8463).