12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Split NLRB Overrules Browning-Ferris, Reverts To Prior Joint-Employer Standard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Labor Relations Board on Dec. 14, in a 3-2 decision overruled the 2015 decision in Browning-Ferris Industries, 362 NLRB No. 186 (2015), and reinstated the joint-employer standard in place prior to that decision (Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors, Ltd. and Brandt Construction Co., et al., Nos. 25-CA-163189, 25-CA-163208, 25-CA-163297, 25-CA-163317, 25-CA-163373, 25-CA-163376, 25-CA-163398, 25-CA-163414, 25-CA-164941, and 25-CA-164945, NLRB).