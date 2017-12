12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Condo Owners Seek To Confirm Costa Rican Award In Arizona Federal Court

PHOENIX - A group of condominium owners at a resort in Costa Rica on Dec. 12 filed a petition to confirm an arbitral award issued in their favor in relation to the property owner's breach of their purchase agreements (John Lindsey, et al. v. Punta Vista Bahia, S.A., et al., No. 2:17-cv-04596, D. Ariz.).