12-15-2017 | 19:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Pennsylvania Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal Of Zoloft Expert's Exclusion

PHILADELPHIA - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 13 denied a petition to review a Zoloft birth defect case that was dismissed when the plaintiffs' causation expert was excluded by the trial court (Robert and Katherine Porter, et al. v. SmithKline Beecham Corporation, et al., No. 257 EAL 2017, Pa. Sup., Eastern Dist., 2017 Pa. LEXIS 3661).