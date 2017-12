12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Disputes Exist Over Whether Subsequent Buyers Knew About Building Code Violations

ORLANDO, Fla. - A federal judge in Florida on Dec. 14 denied Pulte Home Corp.'s motion for summary judgment, holding that genuine disputes exist as to whether subsequent home buyers knew about building code violations concerning the allegedly faulty installation of stucco on the homes (Shaun Parker Gazzara, et al. v. Pulte Home Corp., No. 16-cv-657, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 205416).