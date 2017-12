12-15-2017 | 19:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Ohio Federal Judge: Testimony On Auto Shop Visits Keeps Asbestos Action Alive

CLEVELAND - A woman's testimony regarding her regular visits to a mechanic's garage to visit her fiance and the work she witnessed while there satisfies Ohio's standard of proof for asbestos cases, a federal judge held Dec. 13 (Julia C. Alexander, et al. v. Honeywell International Inc., et al., No. 17-504, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 205053).