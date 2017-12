12-15-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - EPA Seeks Input On Revisions To Drinking Water Rule Regarding Lead And Copper

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 14 sent a letter to local and state officials seeking input as the agency looks to make revisions to the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR)m which applies to all community public water systems.