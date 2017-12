12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 10th Circuit Finds No Purchase Contract Existed Between Company And Lenders

DENVER - The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 14 affirmed a trial court's decision to dismiss a company's claims against two lenders, finding that the lenders never agreed to sell the company a foreclosed-on property and that a contract between the parties did not exist (West Maui Properties LLC, v. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, et al., No. 17-1112, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 25278).