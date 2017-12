12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 8th Circuit Declines To Rehear Ruling On Insurer's Receiver's Trust Law Claim

ST. LOUIS - In a dispute over the mishandling of funds belonging to insolvent funeral insurers, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 15 denied a petition for rehearing by a receiver and state guaranty associations and let stand its ruling that a trust law claim in equity should have been tried to a trial judge rather than a jury (Jo Ann Howard and Associates, P.C., et al. v. J. Douglas Cassity, et al., Nos. 15-3872 & 15-3878, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 25436).