12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Default Judgment Entered Against Insureds In Mold Damages Coverage Suit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Virginia federal judge on Dec. 15 entered a default judgment against insureds who failed to answer an insurer's complaint after agreeing with a magistrate judge's determination that no coverage is owed for underlying suits alleging that the insureds' decking product developed mold, rot and decay because the policies' exclusions for fungi and bacteria and for damages to "your product" bar coverage (Indiana Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Co. v. Timber Treatment Technologies LLC, et al., No. 16-692, E.D. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206868).