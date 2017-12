12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Defect Notice May Trigger Insurer's Defense Coverage, Florida High Court Rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida Statutes Chapter 558 proceeding for resolving construction defect disputes prior to litigation constitutes a "suit" under commercial general liability insurance policies that may trigger a duty to defend provided that an insurer consents to an insured's participation, a majority of the Florida Supreme Court held Dec. 14 (Altman Contractors Inc. v. Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co., No. SC16-1420, Fla. Sup., 2017 Fla. LEXIS 2492).