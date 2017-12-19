12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Excess Insurer's Liability For Oilfield Explosion Capped At $11M, Federal Judge Says

AUSTIN, Texas - An excess insurer is not obligated to contribute its full $25 million policy limits to the settlement of an underlying wrongful death and personal injury suit arising out of an oilfield explosion because the excess insurer's liability is capped at $11 million according to the requirements of Texas Oilfield Anti-Indemnity Act (TOAIA), a Texas federal judge said Dec. 14 (Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Surplus Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-870, W.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206187).