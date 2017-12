12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel Affirms Restitution Amount For False Workers' Compensation Claim

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California appeals panel on Dec. 14 affirmed the amount of restitution a woman must pay after pleading guilty to submitting a fraudulent workers' compensation claim, finding that the judge did not abuse his discretion when requiring her to pay back all wages and medical expenses paid as part of her claim (People v. Michelle Janet Lias, No. E067278, Calif. App., 4th Dist., 2nd Div., 217 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 8588).