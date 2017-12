12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Canadian Company Says Greek Arbitral Tribunal Extends Arbitration Period

VANCOUVER, Ontario - A Canadian corporation on Dec. 19 announced that a Greek arbitration panel has extended the 90-day arbitration period in a case filed by two Greek government entities against a Canadian gold mining company by 60 days.