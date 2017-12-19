12-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investors Found To Have Properly Pleaded Scienter In Fiat Stock Securities Suit

FLINT, Mich. - Automobile manufacturer Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) and certain of its executive officers have failed to show that lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit have not properly pleaded materiality or scienter in claiming that the defendants misrepresented the company's American retail sales in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in Michigan ruled Dec. 14 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (Carl Palazzolo, et al. v. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., et al., No. 16-12803, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 205572).