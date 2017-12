12-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Transfers Class Action Challenging Natural Products Labeling

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Dec. 15 refused to dismiss a class action complaint filed by the makers and sellers of allegedly all natural products, but granted a request to transfer the case where a similar action has been stayed pending a determination by the Food and Drug Administration on whether the term "natural" should be regulated on food labels (Janell Johnson Campbell v. Annie's Homegrown Inc., et al., No. 17cv1736, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206808).