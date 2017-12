12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Settlement Valued At More Than $17.5M Approved In Stain Protection Suit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on Dec. 15 granted final approval of a settlement providing up to $13.5 million in cash to a class and millions more in vouchers, ending a complaint over the effectiveness of stain protection treatments on furniture (Benjamin Hankinson, et al. v. R.T.G. Furniture Corp., et al., No. 15-81139, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 207522).