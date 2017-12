12-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 4th Circuit Affirms Jury's Intervening Cause Finding In Asbestos Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - How a judge instructed the jury made possible a verdict finding that automobile product defendants' negligence was a proximate cause of a man's mesothelioma and that a third party's negligence was an intervening cause, a divided Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel held Dec. 14 (Erik Ross Phillips, et al. v. Pneumo Abex LLC, et al., No. 16-1508, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 25252).