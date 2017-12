12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Couple: Home's Systemic Humidity Problem Caused Mold Growth, Dust Mites

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida couple filed a lawsuit in state court on Dec. 14 against Toll Brothers Inc., the architect of a home as well as the contractor who installed the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, claiming that systemic humidity within the home resulted in mold growth and increased dust mite allergens that have made the structure uninhabitable (Maziar Monshi, et al. v. Toll FL V LLC, et al., No. 2017-CA-022661, Fla. Cir., Broward Co.).