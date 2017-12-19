12-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court: Expert Reports Collectively Satisfy Medical Liability Act's Requirement

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court on Dec. 15 held that a trial court did not abuse its discretion in finding that four expert reports together satisfy the adequacy requirement under the Texas Medical Liability Act, overturning an appeals court's ruling that reversed the trial court's refusal to dismiss a health care liability lawsuit against an assisted-living facility, a mobile-imaging facility and a radiologist (Karen Miller v. JSC Lake Highlands Operations, LP, et al., No. 16-0986, Texas Sup., 2017 Tex. LEXIS 1147).