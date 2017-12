12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New Trial Denied in 3rd Xarelto MDL Bellwether Case After Defense Verdict

NEW ORLEANS - The judge overseeing the Xarelto multidistrict litigation on Dec. 14 denied a motion for a new trial by the plaintiff in the third bellwether trial, finding, among other things, that the plaintiff's "newly discovered evidence" is actually cumulative of previously known and admitted evidence (In Re: Xarelto [Rivaroxaban] Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2592, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 205422).