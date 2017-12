12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - 2 Arizona Men Settle SEC Insider Trading Claims For $370K

PHOENIX - Two men have agreed to pay nearly $370,000 to settle claims that they engaged in insider trading scheme in violation of federal securities laws, according to a stipulation of settlement filed in Arizona federal court on Dec. 14 (Securities and Exchange Commission v. Lanny Brown, et al., No. 17-4630, D. Ariz.).