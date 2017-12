12-19-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Groups' Suit Over Discharges Dismissed Over Wrong Date On Presuit Notice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An inaccurate date on a notice of intent submitted by two environmental groups to the owner of a decommissioned landfill before filing a lawsuit under the Clean Water Act was fatal to their claims, a federal judge in Alabama ruled Dec. 18, holding that the notice requirements must be strictly adhered to (Black Warrior Riverkeeper Inc., et al. v. Metro Recycling Inc., No. 17-cv-01050-LSC, N.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 207011).