12-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New York Federal Jury Awards $64M To Insurer, Finds Reinsurer Is Liable

UTICA, N.Y. - A jury in a New York federal court on Dec. 15 awarded an insurer more than $64 million after finding that a reinsurer is liable under seven reinsurance agreements for sums the insurer paid to an insured in an asbestos claims settlement (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., No. 09-00853, N.D. N.Y.).