12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Michigan Federal Judge Refuses To Grant Injunction Preventing Property Foreclosure

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on Dec. 19 refused to grant a borrower a temporary injunction enjoining a loan servicer and banks from foreclosing on his home, finding that he failed to show that he would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction were not granted (Akib Abiola v. Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., et al., No. 17-13741, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 207820).