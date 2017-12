12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Asbestos Claimants Say Energy Future's Plan Cannot Be Confirmed

WILMINGTON, Del. - The revised plan of reorganization for Chapter 11 debtor Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH) cannot be confirmed because its treatment of claimants who have not yet developed an asbestos disease is unlawful and it was proposed in bad faith, eight asbestos personal injury claimants tell the Delaware federal bankruptcy court in a Dec. 19 objection to the plan (In re Energy Future Holdings Corp., et al., No. 14-10979, D. Del. Bkcy.).