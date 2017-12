12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Bankruptcy Judge Denies Bid To Seal Sale Of Insolvent Insurer's Claims

NEW YORK - A federal bankruptcy judge in New York on Dec. 15 denied Rapid-American Corp.'s request to make details of a proposed sale of claims on defunct insurance company, Midland Insurance Co., confidential, saying it had not even tried to give reason for the secrecy (In re: Rapid-American Corp., Chapter 11, No. 13-10687, S.D. Bkcy. N.Y., 2017 Bankr. LEXIS 4266).