12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Finds Provider's Claims Against Health Insurer Time-Barred

LOS ANGELES - Years of delayed and partial payments put a health care provider on notice that an insurer was unlikely to make full payment and allowed the statute of limitations periods to close on all three claims, a federal judge in California held Dec. 15 (IV Solutions Inc. v. Empire Healthchoice Assurance Inc., et al., No. 17-5615, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 207601).