12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Government Owed Interest For Reinsurance Payments On Promissory Notes, Judge Says

LOS ANGELES - The federal government is entitled to recover prejudgment interest and attorney fees in its lawsuit seeking to enforce three promissory notes for which the government made reinsurance payments, a California federal judge ruled Dec. 18 (United States of America v. Lorin S. Rosemond, No. 17-00854, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 207751).