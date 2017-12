12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Delaware Federal Judge Addresses Dismissal Request In Patent Case

WILMINGTON, Del. - In a Dec. 18 memorandum, a Delaware federal judge deemed Delaware a proper forum for HTC Corp. to defend allegations of patent infringement but found that a Delaware venue for HTC America Inc. is improper pursuant to the U.S. Supreme Court's holding in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Grp. Brands LLC, 137 S. Ct. 1514 (2017), and the patent venue statute, 28 U.S.C. 1400(b) (3G Licensing S.A., et al. v. HTC America Inc., et al., No. 17-83, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 207202).