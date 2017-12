12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Vacates Judgment, Dismisses As Moot Appeal Of Denied Fees

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A New York federal judge's grant of summary judgment in favor of a patent infringement defendant was vacated Dec. 19 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which found that genuine disputes of material fact exist regarding whether the defendant directs or controls the performance its licensees of certain steps of a claimed method (David A. Tropp v. Travel Sentry Inc., et al., Nos. 2016-2386, -2387, -2714, 2017-1025, Fed. Cir.).