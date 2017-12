12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Magistrate Judge Lifts Stay, Recommends Dismissal Of Patent Case

MARSHALL, Texas - In a Dec. 19 ruling, a Texas federal magistrate judge lifted the stay of patent infringement litigation pending since 2014 and recommended that the case be dismissed with prejudice, following findings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patent in suit is invalid (C-Cation Technologies LLC v. Time Warner Cable Inc., et al., No. 14-59, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 208498).