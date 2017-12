12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Pokemon GO Maker Prevails In California Patent Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO - Allegations by the owner of four mapping patents that Niantic Inc., developer of the popular Pokemon GO app, committed infringement were rejected Dec. 19 by a California federal magistrate judge, who deemed the underlying technology patent-ineligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 101 (Location Based Services LLC v. Niantic Inc., No. 17-4413, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 208677).