12-20-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Appeals Court Reinstates Man's Suit Over Workers' Compensation Fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California appeals court panel on Dec. 19 overturned a trial court judge's ruling dismissing a man's lawsuit accusing his former supervisor and employer of violating the Insurance Fraud Prevention Act (IFPA) by making false statements that resulted in the denial of his claim, finding that the suit was not barred by the litigation privilege or the workers' compensation exclusivity rule (California, ex. rel. Mahmoud Alzayat v. Gerald Hebb, et al., No. E066471, Calif. App., 4th Dist., 2nd Div., 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 1133).