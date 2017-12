12-20-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Class Claims Over Airline's Revocation Of Hiring Program Are Preempted By RLA

CHICAGO - An aviation maintenance technician's breach of contract class claims filed after his employer eliminated the program under which he was hired, affecting the speed at which he would achieve the top pay he was promised, are preempted by the Railway Labor Act (RLA), an Illinois federal judge ruled Dec. 18, granting the defendant's motion to dismiss (Thomas Ballard, et al. v. American Airlines, Inc., No. 17-2534, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206948).