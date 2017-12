12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Home Depot Appeals $15.3 Million Attorney Fees Award In Data Breach Suit

ATLANTA - In a Dec. 18 brief in the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Home Depot Inc. appeals what it describes as a "staggering" attorney fees award granted to a group of financial institutions (FIs) that sued over the retailer's 2014 data breach (Northeastern Engineers Federal, et al. v. Home Depot Inc., et al., No. 17-14741, 11th Cir.).